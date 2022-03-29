Man takes plea deal in roommate's death over gun vs. knives debate

A man took a plea deal for manslaughter in his roommate's death in Temple Terrace back in February 2020.

Neil Gallagher was charged with manslaughter after his roommate Eric Hansen was killed while role playing. Prosecutors said the two men were simulating a combat to see who would win in a knife versus gun fight. They said Hansen pulled ot a knife and Gallagher pulled out a gun, and it went off, shooting Hansen.

While in court two years later, Gallagher cried when the facts were read to Tampa judge Christopher Sabella.

Gallagher's attorney Anthony Rickman said there's evidence the gun malfunctioned. He said his client had removed the magazine from the gun and thought it was unloaded, but he acknowledges that led to a bad decision.

"Bottom line, you have to treat a firearm with respect, and you have to treat it as if it’s loaded," said Rickman.

The former Marine agreed to an offer that will send him away for 20 months. Gallagher was facing 30 years in prison.

His attorney said it was tragic accident that comes with a hard truth.

"At the end of the day, my client accepted responsibility and accepted the consequences," explained Rickman.

Gallagher will also serve 10 years probation once he's released from prison.