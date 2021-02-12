Man with ‘Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes’ sticker arrested for DUI, Oregon sheriff says

article

An Oregon man driving a car with a bumper sticker that read, "Not drunk, avoiding potholes," was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, deputies said.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a red Volkswagen Jetta "clearly speeding" on the highway.

The driver passed the deputy's patrol car, going between 80 and 90 mph, the sheriff's office said.

When the deputy pulled the Jetta over, the car rolled backward about 25 feet, hitting the front of the patrol car.

RELATED: Florida man attempts to flirt with judge during bond court appearance

The deputy asked the driver, identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Cannon, why he let the vehicle roll and hit the patrol car, to which Cannon reportedly looked confused, looked back and replied, "I didn't know that happened."

Advertisement

The arrest report said the deputy could smell alcohol coming from inside the Jetta, and saw an open can of Busch Light in the car's cupholder.

When asked if he had any weapons, Cannon admitted to having a loaded Glock in the car, which authorities confiscated. They said the gun did not have a serial number, and deputies determined Cannon was a convicted felon.

In addition to the can of beer in the cupholder, a search of the vehicle found several empty beer cans in the interior, and a baggie of cocaine in the center console.

RELATED: Man with Florida tattoo on forehead arrested for calling 911 for ride home, deputies say

The sheriff's office said Cannon performed a field sobriety test. When asked how he thought he did, Cannon replied, "Not good."

"However, Mr. Cannon also pegged himself as a '4' on a scale of 1-10 measuring how intoxicated he was," investigators wrote.

A breathalyzer test showed Cannon had a .22% blood alcohol concentration, more than double the legal limit.

Cannon was arrested on a number of charges, including driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Cannon was being held on $15,000 bond.