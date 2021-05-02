Manatee County deputies investigating after 2 injured following Bradenton house party

Two people were injured early Sunday morning following a house party in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received multiple calls about a large number of cars and noise coming from the 6700 block of Oakmont Way around 1:20 a.m.

Deputies responding to the area say a large party was taking place at the home, but at that point, there wasn’t excessive noise coming from the residence. Deputies say the party organizers were also finding the vehicle owners to have the vehicles removed.

Approximately an hour later, just after the party ended, shots were heard in the area and deputies were called to assist.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries while partygoers were trying to leave, according to MCSO. Deputies say no one was shot during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Advertisement

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter