Manatee County deputies responding to domestic disturbance call discover man shot, killed inside vehicle

A 27-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. at 5723 5th St. East.

According to MCSO, deputies responding to a domestic disturbance found the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived at the scene, but the man died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

