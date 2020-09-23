Manatee County deputies search for armed suspects involved in violent robberies at 3 stores

article

Investigators in Manatee County are searching for two suspects after a Walmart store manager was shot, and they believe they are connected to two other armed robberies in the county.

Deputies said the attempted robbery at Walmart occurred around 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. They said the two suspects entered the store, located at 6225 State Road 64 in Bradenton. Both suspects were described as black man. One was wearing an orange hat, white shirt, white shorts, a white mask and black shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, and a head cover with a white hat that read the word, "Gators."

One suspect demanded money from a clerk behind the counter, but she said she couldn't access the money and called for a store manager.

Officials said the second suspect was acting as a lookout nearby. The store manager arrived, and the suspect demanded money from him.

Advertisement

According to the sheriff's office, the manager refused, and the suspect pointed the firearm at his head while making the demand again. However, the store manager said, "no."

"The first suspect appeared to hesitate on what to do next and quickly ran to the east exit and the second suspect nonchalantly followed them," according to the agency. "The manager followed the first suspect, but that suspect fell to the ground as he attempted to run out."

When the suspect stood up, the manager was a few feet away. Deputies said that's when the suspect fired his weapon at the manager, striking him in the leg.

Both suspects fled in an unknown direction. As they left, an off-duty deputy entered the store, spotted the suspects, but was not aware of the incident, officials said. When he entered, employees informed the deputy of the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the deputy made a makeshift tourniquet for the manager's leg. The victim is expected to be okay.

Responding deputies and a K9 could not locate the suspects Tuesday night. It's possible they fled in a vehicle.

PREVIOUS: Store manager shot during attempted robbery at Bradenton Walmart

Officials said they are likely connected to an attempted robbery at a Publix in Palmetto and a Dollar General, located at 1508 32nd Avenue East in Bradenton.

In Palmetto, detectives said a suspect was bold enough to try and rob a Publix store during the daylight hours.

Palmetto police released this surveillance image of the Publix suspect

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, saying he entered the Publix, located at 1101 8th Avenue West, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said he demanded money from a cashier and pistole-whipped her before fleeing empty-handed.

The cashier had injuries to her head, detectives said, but wasn't seriously hurt.

The suspect was seen wearing a white shirt, light-colored denim shorts, black shoes, white socks, and a blue baseball cap with white lettering that read, "Truck Fit." Police said he was also carrying a red duffel bag.

He is described as a black male, between 5'10 to 6 feet tall, and weighs about 185 pounds.

Police said he was armed with a stainless or silver pistol, and was last seen running north on 9th Avenue West.

Anyone with information on any of the three cases is asked to call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.