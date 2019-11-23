Manatee County deputies search for missing 48-year-old man

Manatee County deputies are actively searching for a 48-year-old man who was reported missing.

Deputies said Michael Mosher was last seen at Motel 6 on 67th Street Circle E. in Bradenton.

Acccording to investigators, Mosher sent text messages to a family member threatening to harm himself.

Records show he most recently used his cell phone in the area of the Myakka State Park entrance in Sarasota County.

Mosher has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.