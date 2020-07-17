Manatee County deputies searching for missing, endangered adult

article

Manatee County deputies are searching for Shawn Spangler, 52, who last had contact with his family around 10 a.m. Friday morning saying he was planning to harm himself.

Spangler is driving a 2010 white 4D Cadillac with Florida tag IS08ZL.

He was last known to be heading north on I-75 in Hernando County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

