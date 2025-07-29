Manatee County leaders to vote on buying Mixon Fruit Farms

The Brief Commissioners in Manatee County are expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to purchase Mixon Fruit Farms. Mixon Fruit Farms has been closed since 2023. The 40-acre property is valued at $15,765,000 with a listed purchase price of $13,500,000.



Manatee County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on whether to purchase the 40-acre property that housed the iconic Mixon Fruit Farms for generations.

What is Mixon Fruit Farms?

The backstory:

Often called "Florida's sweetest attraction," the Mixon family operated Mixon Fruit Farms for more than 80 years.

It started as a fruit stand and eventually grew to feature a popular general store, café and other attractions.

Pictured: Mixon Fruit Farms.

Citrus greening and other diseases have taken their toll on Florida citrus in recent decades, however, and the Mixons had to sell land – shrinking their original 350 acres to about 40.

The family closed Mixon Fruit Farms for good in 2023. Janet and Dean Mixon now run a food truck.

PREVIOUS: ‘Florida’s sweetest attraction’ Mixon Fruit Farms closes doors after more than 80 years

What's next for the property?

Dig deeper:

The Mixons told FOX 13 that developers have been knocking at their door, but they would rather sell to Manatee County.

On Tuesday, the county will decide whether to buy the land, which is valued at $15,765,000 with a listed purchase price of $13,500,000.

County leaders say if the purchase goes through, a heritage citrus grove will be created. One or two acres of micro-farms could also be leased out for affordable prices to beginning farmers.

The main goal, they say, is to have a library and community center on-site.

What's next:

Tuesday's County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Mariah Harrison, with additional details from previous FOX 13 News reports.