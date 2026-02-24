Manatee County's District 1 commissioner suddenly passes away: 'Greatly missed'

article

The Brief Manatee County released a statement announcing the sudden death of District 1 Commissioner Carol Ann Felts. They called her a dedicated public servant who worked hard to strengthen community partnerships. Commissioners will honor her at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3.



Manatee County announced the death of one of their commissioners, Carol Ann Felts, on Tuesday.

They described her passing as sudden and explained that her family had been notified.

What we know:

In a news release, they called her a dedicated public servant and advocate for the residents of District 1.

They said, "Throughout her tenure, she worked diligently to represent her constituents, strengthen community partnerships, and advance initiatives that supported the well-being of Manatee County and its residents."

They are offering condolences to her family and friends, as well as those she came into contact with.

"Commissioner Felts cared deeply about the people she served," said Commission Chair Tal Siddique. "Her commitment to District 1 and to the future of our county was evident in her leadership and service. She will be greatly missed by her colleagues, County staff, and the community."

The backstory:

Carol Ann Felts was elected to the board in November 2024 after defeating a developer-backed candidate.

According to her profile on the Manatee County website, she has served on the tourist development council, the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program Board, as well as the Environmental Lands Management Acquisitions.

She prided herself on having both ‘cracker’ and ‘conch’ descent. She was an eighth generation Floridian.

Just on February 18, Carol Ann Felts was seen cutting the ribbon at the rededication of The Florida Cracker Trail.

Earlier this month, she presented the proclamation designating February 14–21 as "Florida Cracker Trail Ride Week", which highlights those who preserve the history of Florida's cattle industry.

In 2025, she explained how the Cracker Cowmen got their name.

It was from the sound of their cracking whips as they drove cattle across the state.

She even showed that off.

What they're saying:

Carol Ann Felts always stressed the importance of more protection on the Manatee County side of the Myakka River.

Commission Chair Tal Siddique found out about her death while in Washington, D.C. while advocating for Myakka River protections.

"It's truly a sad day for our county and that district in particular, because Commissioner Felts stayed true to who she was," he said. "She was a community activist and that certainly created some very healthy debate for us on the board and I think all of us held a lot of respect for her and her views, even if we didn't always agree on them."

He said her legacy will continue through the LMAC committee, which is the committee that preserves land, and through the board protecting the agricultural heritage of Manatee County.

"I'm smiling, and I think back fondly on our meetings," Siddique remembered. "She never failed to remind us that she was representing District 1, that she had the largest district. I just smile thinking about it and I will miss that, I really will. We are going to miss her."

He went on to say, "I will look to my left, and it will be a little bit quieter over there. We will miss her."

What we don't know:

The county did not elaborate on what led to Commissioner Felts' death and said out of respect for her family, no additional details are being released.

What's next:

Commissioners will formally recognize her and honor her during their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3.

They will remember her service and her legacy and her chair will be draped in a cloth.

They are also requesting that her name plate and portrait stays up in every county building and on the website until the governor and voters can vote on a successor.

Commissioner Siddique is reaching out to Governor Ron DeSantis to see if flags can be lowered to half-mast in her honor.

The county explained arrangements will be shared when they are available.