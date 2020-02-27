Manatee County sheriff: FBI fugitive recovering after begin shot by deputies

A man wanted by the FBI for federal drug charges was shot by two Manatee County deputies Thursday night. He is now recovering in the hospital.

The sheriff says the suspect opened fire on two deputies who were responding to a report a suspicious person trying to break into a business.

Earlier Thursday, the FBI said agents were tracking the man's whereabouts, but he managed to elude their trail.

Hours later, the suspect showed up at a business park on 47th Terrace East, in Bradenton.

A 911 call came in just before 5 o’clock Thursday evening from a worker inside the business park. The caller told dispatchers a suspicious man was trying to break into the building. At the time, deputies were unaware this was the same man being sought by the FBI.

When deputies got there, they spotted him walking out of a wooded area with his hands in his pockets.

According to the sheriff, he refused orders to show his hands before pulling out a gun and firing at the deputies, who immediately returned fire hitting him more than once.



“A very tense situation for my deputies. They could have been easily killed here today. I’m very proud of what they were able to do. I believe the warrants were for trafficking in narcotics while armed. Another serious fugitive taken off the streets. My deputies will go home today," Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said.



The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition after undergoing surgery. His identity was not released publicly.