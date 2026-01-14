Largo man driving SUV with emergency lights arrested for impersonating law enforcement: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he impersonated law enforcement by activating red and blue emergency lights on his vehicle while driving through Tampa.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 7, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office notified deputies that a suspicious black SUV with red and blue lights was entering Hillsborough County.

The lights reportedly caused another driver to pull over, believing they were being stopped by law enforcement, HCSO said.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., deputies located the SUV and pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road.

The driver, Gamal Said, 28, told deputies he had activated the lights to get to work faster.

Said was arrested and faces charges of impersonating a public officer and unlawful use of a blue light.

The Largo man was also booked on two out-of-county warrants for probation violations related to burglary of an unoccupied structure.

What they're saying:

"Falsely presenting as law enforcement is a serious offense that jeopardizes public safety," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Anyone who abuses that trust will be held accountable, and we encourage drivers to call 911 if they are ever unsure about a traffic stop."

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been pulled over or told to pull over by Said before his arrest to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.