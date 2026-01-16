TikTok challenge lands Florida man in jail for trying to spend the night in Walmart after it closed: CCSO

The Brief A Florida man was busted in the dog bed section of Walmart after deputies said he was live-streaming himself on TikTok while trying to stay in the store for 24 hours. Deputies said Isacc Hurley, 18, wanted to get money from TikTok views he got while completing this challenge. Hurley was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied structure and petit theft.



A Florida man was busted in the dog bed section of Walmart after deputies said he was live-streaming himself on TikTok while trying to stay in the store for 24 hours.

The backstory:

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 13, Charlotte County deputies went to an Englewood Walmart to investigate a reported burglary.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said there was a man in the store who was actively live-streaming to TikTok after the business had closed for the night.

Deputies went into the store and found Isaac Hurley, 18, in the dog bed section.

Investigators added that Hurley entered the store around 10:15 p.m. and planned to stay inside overnight.

Dig deeper:

Deputies said Hurley wanted to get money from TikTok views he got while completing this challenge.

While inside the store, deputies said Hurley also removed an iPhone charger from its packaging.

Hurley was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied structure and petit theft (for the phone charger).

What they're saying:

"I’m not sure why people buy into these social media challenges when they are clearly encouraging you to violate the law," Sheriff Bill Prummel stated. "From the ‘kicking in the front door’ challenge, to the destruction of public property thing a couple years ago, to now something as silly as this, young people especially are putting themselves in bad situations and paying the price for it. Why aren’t any of these challenges aimed at making the world better? Imagine mobilizing an entire generation to do positive things – the impact that could have. Instead, we are busy arresting people for making poor choices just to get views and likes. It’s a shame."