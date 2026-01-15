Bradenton medical complex shooting leaves woman dead, another hospitalized: Police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton police say a possible suspect is in custody after a woman was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting at a medical complex Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 4th Avenue Circle East.
Police say two women were found at the scene. One was pronounced dead from her injuries while the other was taken to the hospital.
Shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said they pulled over a possible suspect near the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
What we don't know:
The names of the victims have not been released.
No details have been made public about the potential suspect who was detained.
This is a developing story. Updates will be made if more information is provided.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.