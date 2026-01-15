Snow in Florida? Here are the odds it’ll happen 2 years in a row

The Brief Snow is not something we’re used to seeing in Florida, but it happened in 2025 and it could happen again this weekend. Temperatures are dropping across Florida with highs only in the 50s on Thursday and Friday in Tampa and lows dipping into the upper 30s. That overlap of moisture with freezing temperatures is what may allow the snow to fall across the panhandle this weekend.



What we know:

Temperatures are dropping across Florida with highs only in the 50s on Thursday and Friday in Tampa and lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Snow in Florida: See photos from the 2025 winter storm

But, in the northern portion of the state, FOX Weather models show a possibility of snow.

Any snowfall would be Saturday night and into Sunday.

Why would it snow in Florida this weekend?

FOX Weather meteorologists said after an initial surge of Arctic air this week that triggered cold weather alerts across areas in the Southeast through Thursday, a reinforcing shot of bitter cold is expected to push into the South from Canada, setting the stage for an interaction with moisture being drawn north out of the Gulf.

Courtesy: Panama City Beach Government

That overlap of moisture with freezing temperatures is what may allow the snow to fall across the panhandle this weekend.

What we don't know:

There is still a question of whether a strong enough area of low pressure will develop off the Southeast coast to bring snow to the region.

The backstory:

In January 2025, snowflakes flew across the northern portion of the state, closing a portion of Interstate 10 for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted a photo of one of its vehicles next to the state line in Pensacola with snow on the ground on Tuesday.

Floridians also learned last year that the Sunshine State has nearly a dozen snowplows.

Tampa snowfall of 1977

The snow did not fall in Tampa in 2025, but it did in 1977.

Courtesy: Karen DiFranco

According to NWS, the snowfall was at the tail end of a strong Arctic cold front that moved rapidly down the state from late January 18 to early January 19.

NWS states that Tampa got .20 inches of snow while Plant City recorded two inches.

What you can do:

Meteorologists say snow could develop this weekend across northern Florida, southern Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Those living in the South are encouraged to pay close attention to the weather forecast.