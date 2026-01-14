Citrus County family of teen who died after tunnel collapse donates organs: 'A blessing in all this tragedy'

The Brief The community honored the teens who died after a tunnel collapse in Citrus County outside UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville Wednesday morning. Inside the hospital, the staff held an honor walk for George Watts, whose family chose to donate his organs. The community is organizing fundraisers for the boys’ families.



Outside UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville Wednesday morning, hundreds from the community mourned the loss of two teenagers tragically taken too soon.

"George and DJ, great kids, local football players," family friend and neighbor, Zachariah Roberson, said. "DJ just made the basketball team. Very outstanding children, you know, loved to play, loved to be outdoors."

"It's crazy how it happened, because they were inseparable. So, even in the end, you know, how things are playing out, their impact together in life and then now passing is definitely something I'll remember," Roberson said.

Pictured: Community members gathered outside UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The backstory:

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-olds George Watts and best friend Derrick Hubbard, dug a hole and a tunnel in a sandpit near Sportsman Park in Citrus County. It was about four to five feet deep when it collapsed on them on Sunday.

It’s unknown how long they were trapped, according to the sheriff’s office.

"We all encourage our children to get out and play, get off electronics, and that's exactly what they were doing out here. Bright children, always smiling, always laughing, high energy, just truly a sad situation," Roberson said.

Their parents realized something was wrong when they didn’t answer their cell phones at lunchtime. CCSO’s report said they found the boys’ bikes and shoes in the sandpit, feared the worst and called for help as they started digging.

Hubbard died Sunday, and Watts was flown to UF Health Shands in Gainesville in critical condition, where he died on Tuesday.

Local perspective:

A cross and flowers now lay at the sandpit.

"They were boys that were playing and having fun. There was no crazy circumstance that led to this," Roberson said.

As their community honored them outside the hospital on Wednesday, inside, the hospital staff held an honor walk for Watts, as his family chose to donate his organs.

"As sad as it is, I think about the families that also receive calls that they're going to get the organs that they need to save their children. So, that's a blessing in all this tragedy," Roberson said.

What's next:

The community is raising money for the families through the Citrus County Education Foundation.

Roberson’s food truck, Doggylicious Florida, and other local food trucks are also holding a barbeque in five to six weeks to raise money. They plan to sell shirts with the boys’ picture on them to raise money.

"All the money will go back to the family. I didn't really know what to do but maybe help them with a fresh start through all this with something. I felt I could do it in my power," he said.

Roberson said he hopes this tragedy helps prevent another one.

"You tell your kids a lot of dangers in life, you know, drowning, fires, car wrecks. We don't really ever talk about sand incidents and even, myself as a parent, I feel naive that I've never had this conversation. If there’s something that I could say is to make sure that you have this conversation with your kids and, hopefully, some of the schools can come together and maybe implement this," he said.

"If you got children, love them. Explain the dangers of life because even playing can be dangerous," Roberson said.

Citrus Tattoos said from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, it’s holding a fundraiser for the boys’ families too. They’ll have pre-made designs with the teens’ favorite cartoons, sports and #FOREVER14. It’s first come, first served.