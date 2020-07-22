Manatee County small business owners have until Friday to apply for CARES Act funds

Manatee County wants small business owners to know they're here to help with extra expenses through CARES Act Funding.

"This is a real opportunity to get some cash infusion," said Geri Lopez the director of Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Department.

It's a Safety First Small Business Grant.

Businesses impacted by the governor's Safer at Home Act with less than 15 full-time employees can apply.

You're not eligible if you received an SBA Loan or Paycheck Protection Program.

Funds can be used for sanitization, safety supplies or PPE. The grant does not need to be paid back.

"The idea of the program is we wanted a safety-first focus, we wanted them as they reopen safely for their customers and their employees to be able to use that to buy their PPE or anything they need to do to their businesses to open safe, whether it’s those plastic guards or any changes," said Lopez.

Any business that qualifies for the grant could receive up to $5,000.

Cali Nails in Parrish has applied for the grant. "We put these plastic shields up to prevent and pedicure wise we do every other chair unless you are family," said Kim Vo.

Vo and her co-workers applied for the grant. That money could be used to help with safety measures they put in place.

Each employee wears gloves and masks as they do manicures and pedicures. After 20 years of business, they've noticed a drop off in business.

"They are trying to help us but we are here 55-plus community, it’s kind of scary for them to come out right now which we understand," said Vo.

As they work to get clients back in place safety remains at the forefront as they wait on the status of their grant.

"We are trying to protect our customers and us," said Vo.

Applications are due by Friday, July 24. Click here to apply for the Safety First Small Business Grant.

