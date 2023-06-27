Manatee non-profit connects military families with dogs

Military families who have lost a loved one struggle putting their lives back together. Southeastern Guide Dogs help these families heal with a special program.

"On Mother's Day, May 14, 2017, my husband was training on the big island in Hawaii for an upcoming deployment," said Jillian Hinton.

It's a day she will never forget.

"We were stateside, we were at home. It just, it blindsided me. I never in a million years would have thought that an accident like that would have happened. It was. I don't even have words. It was devastating," she recalled.

Terrance Hinton was killed 6 years ago while training for deployment.

Hinton's husband Terrance, an Army truck commander, died in an accident while stationed in Oahu.

"There was a three-way stop at the end of that road," said Hinton. "And they were not able to make that stop. And the vehicle went over a culvert and landed upside down. And my husband was killed instantly."

Their daughter Cayleigh, had a hard time coping with the loss.

"My daughter was self-isolating and sleeping underneath her bed. She didn't want to make friends because everything she'd ever loved was gone, and the trust that she had was just totally destroyed," Hinton said.

There are happier times now, for the mother and daughter thanks to Southeastern Guide Dogs Gold Star Family Dog Program.

"It has been such a blessing for us all. We've had Taylor about two years now," Hinton said.

Southeastern Guide Dog Service Dog Program helps military families.

The program gives a free dog to any family that lost a loved one due to military service.

"That dog showed up with a magic wand. I'm sorry. Because almost immediately it was just life changing. And so now they sleep together in the bed. If she's sad, she seeks out the dog or the dog seeks out her. We've gone on walks, and she's been able to make friends. And it has just been it's been amazing," Hinton explained.

"It's another member coming into the family to help provide support, to be there, to lean on them. These dogs are just incredible. They can reach you when you bond with them," Marisa Blanco, Manager of Southeastern Guide Dog Service Dog Program said.

The family says their dog has positively impacted their life over the last two years.

The connection with their dog has changed the Hinton family forever.

"The dog just gives you that companionship. It puts someone right by your side, right by your kids side. So you're not alone in that moment. It's like the dog absorbs your emotions," Hinton shared.

To learn more information about the program click, here.