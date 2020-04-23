Manatee, Sarasota school districts reschedule graduation dates

It's become much more evident that high school seniors won't have the traditional graduation ceremony they expected earlier this year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

School districts in Manatee and Sarasota counties announced changes to its graduation dates.

In Manatee County, commencement ceremonies originally scheduled between May 13-16 has been scheduled to July 29 to August 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

In Sarasota County, graduations will be held between July 16 and 26. It was originally scheduled to held between May 22-23. School officials said, if they see fit, proms will be held during that time frame as well.

