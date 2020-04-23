Expand / Collapse search

Manatee, Sarasota school districts reschedule graduation dates

Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

Seniors get special sendoff in Valrico

Seniors from Bloomingdale High School received their graduation caps and gowns on Wednesday after being told by Hillsborough County Public Schools that May commencements were canceled due to the pandemic.

It's become much more evident that high school seniors won't have the traditional graduation ceremony they expected earlier this year after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

School districts in Manatee and Sarasota counties announced changes to its graduation dates.

In Manatee County, commencement ceremonies originally scheduled between May 13-16 has been scheduled to July 29 to August 1 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

In Sarasota County, graduations will be held between July 16 and 26. It was originally scheduled to held between May 22-23. School officials said, if they see fit, proms will be held during that time frame as well. 
 