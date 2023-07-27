Many Bay area families unable to access early childhood education, causing childcare crisis

When the bell rings on a new school year in just a few weeks, half the kindergartners in our area won't be ready.

That's according to a recent study by United Way Suncoast, which covers Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties. Families not having access to early childhood education has become a childcare crisis.

The first few years of a child’s life are crucial to their development.

"Ninety percent of the brain synapses are formed before a child ever enters kindergarten," said Lindsay Carson, the CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County.

She says waitlists, sky-high costs, inflation and constant teacher turnover have made it tough for families to access that early education.

"It’s becoming harder and harder for families of young children to afford care," Carson said.

In fact, she says that in Florida, the average annual cost of childcare for a toddler is often greater than the cost of in-state college tuition.

"The average amount of care for an infant is upwards of $300 a week in many cases. That's a big price tag for care," Carson explained.

For some families, it’s a fight just to get into your local childcare center. Mom Katie Whitler says she’s dealt with waiting lists at a number of facilities in Sarasota.

"First, even before finances are taken into consideration, waiting lists anywhere you look there's a waiting list," said Whitler.

Which is why Whitler was thrilled to see a new childcare center open in her Sarasota neighborhood. Her one-year-old daughter will start in just a few weeks.

"What it means for me is the opportunity to get my daughter socialized. She's the youngest age group they offer here," Whitler said.

Four Seasons Preschool will open its doors on Monday at its new location on Park Boulevard in Seminole, but they still need a few more teachers.

"It has been a little difficult finding staff, but I've been very selective in who I wanted to hire and bring on to this preschool," said franchise owner Stephanie Schnell. "I feel like I want teachers that are passionate about helping students learn and grow."

Carson says that is the biggest problem of them all.

"The real story is there's empty classrooms, because there's no teacher in there, and so they are unable to serve children in these beautiful spaces, because they don't have someone to care for the children," she explained.

Carson says they have 180 teacher openings posted on their website for Pinellas County alone.

"We have a supply and demand issue, and in order to get staff, it's going to cost more," she said.

It's a crisis that Carson says is impacting every corner of our economy.

"Without childcare we don't have employees for all the industries," she stressed.

The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County does offer financial assistance for families through the school readiness program. They also offer incentives for early childhood education teachers including scholarships to help pay for tuition to further their education.

