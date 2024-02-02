Marijuana dispensary employee accused of recording people in unisex bathroom

A Riverview man is under arrest accused of recording people in a unisex restroom.

On June 30, 2023, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call for service from the MUV Marijuana Dispensary reporting that a person had discovered a cellphone hidden under the sink, which was video recording in the direction of the toilet.

Detectives found that the cellphone contained explicit videos of approximately 17 victims.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO identified the cellphone owner as Christopher Scipio, 27, an employee of the dispensary.

After deputies seized the phone as evidence, they say Scipio tried to report his phone stolen in an effort to erase its data.

A warrant was issued for Scipio, and he was taken into custody on Feb. 1.

Scipio has been charged with the following:

• Video Voyeurism x31

• Tampering with Physical Evidence

• Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

More charges may be forthcoming.

"This man's actions are repulsive and disgraceful. We will not tolerate this invasion of privacy and exploitation in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I want to commend the victim who came forward, as her actions likely prevented others from becoming victims.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. If anyone has any information, please call 813-247-8200.