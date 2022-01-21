Dept. of Defense identifies 2 Marines killed in North Carolina crash

article

The Department of Defense released the identities of two Marines killed in a deadly military rollover crash on Jan. 19 near their military base in North Carolina.

The Marines were identified Friday as Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke and Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle.

Gierke, 19, was from Lawrenceville, Georgia and was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in March 2021 and his previous duty assignments include Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

According to the Department of Defense, Gierke’s military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Riffle, 18, was from Kingwood, West Virginia and was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regimen 2, and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, it added. He entered active duty service in March 2021 and his previous duty assignments include Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

His military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Gierke and Riffle were killed and 17 others were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned Wednesday and ejected them near their base in North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. Fifteen Marines were taken to the base hospital and two were flown by helicopter to a Wilmington hospital.

According to the Associated Press, all the Marines were active duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune. The Marines identified the overturned vehicle in a separate news release as a medium tactical vehicle replacement, used primarily for troop and equipment transportation.

The DOD said Friday that two Marines remain at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they were listed in stable condition. One Marine remains at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they were listed in stable condition.

All the other injured Marines were discharged from medical care and returned to their parent commands, it added.

The highway patrol said in a statement Wednesday evening that the truck overturned into the median on U.S. 17. A second military vehicle traveling behind the truck was unable to stop in time and struck one of the ejected passengers. Additionally, the patrol said one man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and exceeding a safe speed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

