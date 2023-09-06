PCSO: Mother and stepfather indicted for first degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old boy

article

A Winter Haven couple was indicted for first degree murder in the death of a child on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A 6-year-old boy was repeatedly abused by the couple who coerced/reward two other children living in the house to also abuse the child, according to officials. Authorities say eventually the child was drowned in a bathtub.

The married couple, Tre Seymore, 27, and Alize Seymore, 25, were indicted by a Polk County grand jury for:

First Degree Murder

Aggravated Child Abuse by Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child

Tampering in Felony Life Capital Proceeding

Child Abuse

Cause Minor to become Delinquent/Dependent/Needy

"My detectives are simply the very best in the business. We knew early on during this investigation that there was no rational explanation for this young child's death, and that it was caused by his mother and stepfather," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a press release. "Through my detectives' dogged determination and the outstanding partnership we have with the State Attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit, Brian Haas, we were able to bring this case to the grand jury for indictments. Our hearts break for this young boy's father. Please keep him and his family in your prayers."

Officials say they began an investigation after the drowning death on April 22. Deputies say when they arrived at the crime scene on Sun Burst Road in Winter Haven, the Seymores said the child was sent to take a bath as punishment for soiling himself.

According to authorities, Tre did not check on the victim for at least 20 minutes and told officials that when he did try to open the door it was locked.

Tre told detectives that he broke into the bathroom and found the child face down in the water. The couple called 911, according to deputies.

Authorities say the 6-year-old never regained consciousness and was declared dead at the hospital on April 24.

Detectives say that during a search warrant at the home, they noticed that the bathroom did not have electricity or windows to allow light in. The children's bedrooms also did not have electricity.

Tre told officials that he turned off the breaker to those rooms so that there would not be any electricity for the kids. Deputies also noticed that the kids' bedrooms locked from the outside.

According to officials, clothes soiled with urine and feces were in one of the bedrooms and the closet in that bedroom also had feces on the wall. Detectives found a dog cage in the garage that they later found out was used to "punish" the 6-year-old by locking him inside.

Detectives also say that they discovered that medications prescribed to the victim were not giving to him. When the victim went to the hospital on April 22, medical records and the subsequent autopsy revealed signs of abuse, according to deputies.

Officials say there was evidence of scars from prior physical abuse and multiple open wounds.

When detectives spoke to the other two children that lived in the house they learned that the 7 and 10-year-old were rewarded with candy and food if they participated in "beating up" the victim and putting him in a dog cage.

They told officials that Tre would take the 6-year-old "swimming" in the bathroom as punishment. "Swimming" meant "drowning" which meant "holding the victim's head underwater", according to detectives. One of the children told investigators that they saw Tre hold the victim's head underwater, pull him out, and perform CPR.

The child said that Alize threatened to choke him if he told the truth about what Tre did to the victim, according to deputies.

During the investigation, detectives discovered text messages about abusing the victim on the couple's phones. There were also photos and videos of the abuse including the victim being locked in the dog cage, according to investigators. The following is an actual text conversation that detectives discovered between the two:

On April 7, 2023 5:24 p.m.:

Alize: "VICTIM man"

Tre: "What now?"

Alize: "I hate him"

On April 12, 2023 1:47 a.m.:

Tre: "Why keep putting him in the garage if you're going to constantly have her over, Wtf is wrong with you alize, Can you please f**king think for once in your life."

Alize: "It was only tonight, I'll take him out. U put him in baby"

Alize: "She don't even know he here he ain't speak all day. I've been talking to him"

On April 15, 2023 12:58 a.m.:

Alize: "Couldn't get him out and honestly don't want him out."

Tre: "Why can't you just do it the right way until you can sign him over to a agency, What is the point of compromising EVERYTHING just for a sick twisted way of revenge?, It serves no purpose and it doesn't work."

Alize: "Man boy it was ok wen u was doing it tho, Gtfoh."

On April 21, 2023 1:29 a.m.:

Alize: "Street runner (Song by rob wave) is sooooo important to me. It makes me cry about u it's so relatable to me. Frfr especially the girls whole part in the song everything she sings. If I ever killed VICTIM it would be to that song."

Tre: "Bruh"

Alize: "Cause I honestly was gonna I'm just being honest"

On April 21, 2023 5:14 p.m.:

Alize: "I wanna put him for adoption"

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they obtained felony warrants for both suspects in May 2023 for aggravated child abuse, child abuse [for encouraging the other children to abuse the victim], tampering with a witness, and causing a child to be dependent [due to the fact that DCF had to take the remaining children into custody].

The suspects were taken into custody in Alachua County and booked into the Alachua County Jail on May 18, 2023, according to officials. Deputies say they were later transferred to the Polk County Jail, where they remained until their recent indictments.