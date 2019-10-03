Massive pet adoption event being held in Brooksville

Hundreds of dogs and cats from five Tampa Bay counties are looking for their forever homes at a massive adoption event in Brooksville.

At least 500 animals from Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk Citrus and Hernando counties are available to be adopted and taken home on the spot.

It's the first event of it's kind in the Tampa Bay area as organizers hope they will be able to place animals in loving home, while freeing up space for more animals in their shelters.

In an effort to encourage adoptions, all animals are available to be adopted completely free of charge.

"They're all spayed, neutered, microchipped, rabies shots. You get all the health paperwork with them," said James Terry with the Hernando County Animal Services.

Over the past two days, over 320 dogs and cats were adopted during the adoption event, including 6-year-old Nana, a mixed-breed dog who has spent the past five months in the Pasco County Animal Shelter after being surrendered by her owners.

"It's always a win-win when you have an adoption go through, because not only does a dog have a new home, the families have a new family member too," said Terry.

Nana's new family could not be more excited to add another member to their clan. "I think it's a good dog for us, because it's sweet and it's good and we like playing with it," said 8-year-old Molly Franz, one of Nana's proud new owners.

After finding her forever home, Nana's days at the shelter are officially over, and the Franz family officially gained a forever friend.

While many of the dogs and cats have been already been adopted, there are still many waiting for homes.

The event is being held at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, located at 6436 Broad Street in Brooksville. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

