This is a Halloween tradition sure to put a smile on your face. Smilin' Jack is a 3.3 million gallon tank in Wilmington, California.

The holiday display has been a Halloween tradition since its debut in 1952.

Since then, generations of families have visited the painted tank at the Phillips 66 crude oil refinery.

Workers paint the face of the tank every year. The company says they have no plans to retire the tradition.