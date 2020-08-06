McKeel Academy among the first to reopen schools during the pandemic

article

For some students in Polk County, the new school year isn't near -- it's here. The fall semester starts Thursday at McKeel Academy charter schools, well ahead of the public school district.

McKeel is offering both in-person and virtual classes, and also taking several precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

"We're ready to begin," said Alan Black, director of schools for McKeel Academy. "We surveyed our parents and 70% of them responded that they are ready to come back face-to-face. So the other 30% will be virtual."

For starters, everyone is required to wear masks in school and on the bus. If students forget to bring one, the school will provide a face covering.

Social distancing, school officials said, will also be a priority. Instead of eating in the cafeteria, many students will eat outside. McKeel has also hired additional staffers to sanitize and teachers will spray down the desks in between classes.

"I am very confident that what we do here at school is going to be very safe," Black said. "To be honest, I'm a little less confident about what happens outside of school. So that's where we really need our staff, our families, our students, to make good choices outside of these buildings."

McKeel has also hired a COVID-19 coordinator, who works closely with the health department, and they've established a system to handle infections should a student, teacher or staff member test positive.

Public schools in Polk County are set to start on August 24.