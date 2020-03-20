Mel Jurado resigns as mayor of Temple Terrace

article

On Friday, Mel Jurado resigned as mayor of Temple Terrace. The announcement comes months after the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe she misused her position by having city staff publish inaccurate or embellished educational credentials for her biography on the city's website.

"After strong consideration, I have decided to resign as Mayor of the City of Temple Terrace, effective date May 7, 2020. After focusing on the future path I want my life to take, and reviewing my responsibilities as mayor, I have decided that continuing to serve as mayor is not conducive to the direction I've decided to go.”

Jurado’s memo went on to read, “After discussions with city staff, it has been decided that I will have a diminished role in representing the City as mayor through this transition. Due to prior guidance and collaborative efforts, I feel that my leaving will in no way impact the direction of the city.”

RELATED Temple Terrace mayor questioned about validity of Ph.D.

Jurado went on to thank her friends and the citizens of Temple Terrace who have supported her over the years.

Jurado has lived in Temple Terrace for 25 years and runs a consulting company.

