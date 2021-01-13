Memorial fund set up for Hillsborough deputy killed in Brandon crash

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced a memorial fund for Corporal Brian LaVigne who was killed Monday and was one shift away from retirement.

Donations can be made through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. The link can be found on the sheriff’s office website: www.teamhcso.com/BrianLaVigne.

The agency emphasized it is the "only official platform collecting funds in memory of Master Corporal LaVigne."

Those who believe there is a potential scam involving a collection of donations for LaVigne’s memorial fund is asked to email the Public Affairs Office: PIOCommandCenter@hcso.tampa.fl.us.

LaVigne was hit and killed by a suspect who was fleeing from deputies Monday, and crashed into the deputy’s patrol car, said Sheriff Chad Chronister. The suspect was Baker Acted and faces several charges including first-degree murder and DUI manslaughter.

LaVigne was 54 years old and joined the agency in 1990. He’s survived by his wife, two adult children – one of whom is also a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

