Men accused of stealing power tools from Spring Hill farm supply store: Deputies

Two Citrus County men stole over $1,000 worth of power tools from a Rural King store in Spring Hill on Monday, according to deputies.

Authorities say 37-year-old Brandon Smith and 29-year-old Reshon Addison were both arrested.

According to officials, Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the farm supply store located at 2468 Commercial Way just after 12 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a caller reported two males actively stealing power tools from the store and provided a description of the car they were loading the tools into.

According to deputies, as they were responding to the scene, a unit in the area saw a car leaving the Rural King parking lot that matched the description. Officials say deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Commercial Way.

The driver and passenger both denied having any involvement in stealing power tools from Rural King, according to authorities.

HCSO says both Smith and Addison cooperated with deputies and opened the trunk of the car. When deputies looked inside the truck, they discovered Milwaukee and Dewalt power tools in unopened boxes.

Both Smith and Addison told deputies they worked in construction and were attempting to return the tools.

Deputies say they went to Rural King to speak with staff and review surveillance footage. According to the sheriff's office, surveillance footage confirmed the suspects did in fact steal the power tools from the store.

Deputies say the total value of the items stolen was $1,485.70.

Both men were charged with:

Felony Retail Theft

Bond - $2,000

