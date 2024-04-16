Teen throwing water escalated into gunfire near Armature Works injuring 3, including pregnant mom: Documents

Court documents show last week’s shooting near Armature Works that left several people injured started after water was thrown during an altercation in a public restroom.

Jaimartez Young, 19, turned himself in Friday on charges related to the April 9 shooting, including attempted murder in the first degree.

Three people were injured in the shooting, including a pregnant woman.

Gabriel Catuy, 17, was arrested the day after the shooting for attempted second-degree murder.

Last week, Young’s attorney, Rick Escobar, told FOX 13 that Young’s 13-year-old brother was shot by Catuy.

According to court documents, a witness told law enforcement that Young’s brother threw water on an unnamed victim in the bathroom. That’s when the victim "confronted" Young’s brother.

Pictured: Jaimartez Young

The victim is not named in these documents and is only identified as "victim."

According to the witness, Young’s brother told the victim "he was going to get his brother" and "return to retaliate."

Surveillance video showed Young’s brother leaving the area of Armature Works. Shortly after, Young and his brother returned to the area near Stone’s Throw Restaurant. Young, who had a gun, "fired multiple rounds toward the victim from the bathroom altercation."

The documents state the victim – who was handed a firearm – fired rounds at Young and his brother.

Surveillance video showed a suspect getting into a black Toyota Avalon and fleeing the scene. According to the documents, a witness gave investigators a link to a social media account "that belonged to the shooting suspect that fled in the black Toyota Avalon."

Crime scene tape and police near Armature Works after several people were shot.

Tampa police outlined in court documents how "a still photo from the social media account was run through a facial recognition program," which is how Young was identified as "a potential suspect."

Using city of Tampa license plate reader cameras to look for black Toyota Avalons on the day of the shooting, police tracked down a black Toyota Avalon owned by a Tampa father, whose son is a "known associate" to Young.

On the day after the shooting, law enforcement went to Jefferson High School, which was the last school Young attended. A school resource officer identified Young after watching surveillance video from the area near the shooting.

Young’s attorney, Escobar, told FOX 13 on Tuesday that he’s reviewed the motion, and the facts of the case will be refuted by the defense.

Young has a court hearing set for Friday, but his attorneys have said they plan to continue that hearing, so their office has more time to investigate.



Meanwhile, Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said her office will charge the other arrested suspect in this case, Catuy, as an adult.

