Men tricked elderly computer users into sending cash, Hillsborough sheriff says

Two men in the Bay Area were just arrested for trying to scam elderly people across the country.

Detectives in Hillsborough County say Dontavius Oakley and Carlton Thomas would call people at random and tell them they had a virus on their computer, but they could remove it if the victims sent them money.

Detectives uncovered the scheme when an elderly man in New Jersey felt like he had just been scammed and called law enforcement.

That victim had sent money to Oakley.

Working with FedEx, deputies were able to intercept nine packages with money totaling about $70,000 coming from addresses across the country.

The packages were sent to at least two local Rodeway Inn motel locations.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says the suspects likely made hundreds of calls and believes there are more victims out there.