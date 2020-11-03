Mental health professionals offer advice on healing after the election

If you’re feeling down, you’re not alone.

A good part of the country is going to be disappointed, maybe even angry, no matter how the presidential race ends.

“Stress and anxiety really start to blossom when things seem out of control,” Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay told FOX 13 on election day.

Healing the differences that divide the country starts with the individual.

Reynolds says it’s important to realize you cannot control the outcome of the race for the White House.

“If you voted, that’s a positive step,” she said. “As we continue past the election and into the holiday season, I think we are going to see more reaching out for help than ever before.”

Advertisement

She says pressure has been building throughout the year for everyone.

“Individuals have called us and have said, 'I have never struggled with behavioral health issues. I have never had anxiety or depression like this,'” Reynolds said.

Experts say divisive politics have topped off a year of mounting problems. People have been worried about a surge in COVID-19, losing their jobs, civil unrest, and an unusually high number of devastating storms.

Moving ahead and healing the political divide, she says, centers around concentrating on what we can control.

Reynolds says to lift your spirits, you might consider volunteering at a non-profit, limiting your news consumption and social media time, taking time for yourself every day, and at day’s end reviewing all the things you should be thankful for.

If you still feel uptight, you might consider professional help.

If you are thinking about hurting yourself, call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. The number is 1-800-273-TALK.

You can also call 1-800-273-8255.