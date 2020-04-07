Metropolitan Ministries demand has tripled since pandemic began

It’s a tough time for a lot of people, and many are turning to organizations like Metropolitan Ministries for help. While the organization says they are doing everything they can to meet the public needs, the demand is just too high.

Metro Ministries has announced they’ll be making some changes to ensure they can keep meeting the public needs, starting with their food distribution schedule.

Just a few weeks ago, the organization ran out of food for the first time. Cars were wrapped around the block and long lines of people were waiting to get food, however, many had to be turned away.

With non-perishables in high demand, supplies are running low, so the organization has decided to change their food distribution days to Monday, Wednesday and Friday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Metro Ministries will also be driving out to high-need communities to make sure those who can’t drive to get food still are fed.

In light of the pandemic, many organizations that Metro Ministries partner with to help serve the community have temporarily closed their doors. However, that hasn’t slowed Metro Ministries’ efforts. So far, the organization has handed out over 47,000 individual meals and distributed over 4,000 boxes of food.

The organization’s efforts are largely fueled by the community’s generosity. The drive-up donation site, located at 2101 North Florida Ave. in Tampa, will still be up and operating Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations can also be made online.

For more information on the 25 different food distribution locations around the Bay Area, visit Metropolitan Ministries' website.

