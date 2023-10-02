Metropolitan Ministries to begin accepting 2023 holiday season assistance applications

Preparations are officially underway at Metropolitan Ministries for the 2023 holiday season.

Families and individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to register starting on Monday, October 2.

President & CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, Tim Marks, told FOX 13 that this year, they've helped more vulnerable families and seniors in the Bay Area who are facing homelessness, sleeping in their cars, or choosing to skip meals and medical care to pay rent.

The annual Metropolitan Ministries holiday tents exist to help vulnerable families, and the organization expects to serve 30,000 families this holiday season.

Metropolitan Ministries’ holiday assistance program started in a single room, while today the main holiday tent hub in West Tampa is the size of a football field.

Volunteers alongside dozens of turkeys at Metropolitan Ministries.

This year, there will be two ‘main’ tents on Rome Ave. in Tampa and in West Pasco County at Generations Christian Church in Trinity.

Ten additional pop-up tents will serve families in high-need neighborhoods throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties.

How can families who need help receive assistance?

Holiday assistance registration is available starting Monday, October 2 through an online form and in-person during designated hours.

How can the community get involved?