Mexican government calls immigration law 'racism' after man was arrested for allegedly smuggling migrants

The state alleges that a man was attempting to smuggle a van full of migrants into Florida last month.

Raquel Lopez Aguilar is stuck in a Hernando jail cell. He spends his time reading the bible and worrying about his wife and kids back in Mexico.

The Mexican government sees the case differently.

"He’s here in the jail because I suppose because the color of his face," said Juan Sabines Guerrero, the Mexican Consul in Orlando.

He's working on behalf of the Mexican government to defend Mexicans found in violations of Florida’s new stricter immigration law. It went into effect on July 1st. Among the provisions, it makes knowingly transporting illegal immigrants into the state, a 3rd degree felony.

Aguilar now faces more than 20 years in prison.

"This law for me is racism and attack especially the people who helps immigrants," Sabines Guerrero said.

Aguilar was said to be driving a van of undocumented workers back to Florida from a roofing job in Georgia. Troopers pulled them over reportedly because their tint was too dark.

The new law is part of the Governor's crack-down on illegal immigration in the state. He's also made it a centerpiece of his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Aguilar's attorney expects to prevail in court.

"I believe it infringes on federal law, I don’t see how the state of Florida has the authority to regulate any kind of immigration traffic," said attorney Mark Arias.