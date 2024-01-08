Michigan man hit by car while crossing Florida road during fatal crash: FHP

article

A 23-year-old man from Covert, Michigan died Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Ford Edge that was being driven by a 64-year-old Danville, Virginia man was headed south on SR-39 just before 9 p.m.

The Michigan man tried to cross the road north of Colson Road and entered the path of the Ford, according to troopers.

Authorities say the man was hit by the Ford and died at the scene of the crash.