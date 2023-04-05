Expand / Collapse search

Migrant Education Program helping families overcome obstacles to succeed in school

Migrant Education Program helping families accomplish their dreams

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Graduating is a big milestone. A moment that marks a monumental achievement.

However, for one group of graduating seniors in Hillsborough County, it’s been a particularly arduous journey to get there.

Seventy-two seniors from the Migrant Education Program will be earning their diplomas this Spring.

The federally funded program provides resources, advocacy, and social services for migratory children ages 3 through 21 to help them succeed.

Migratory children often face increased adversity from having to move continuously throughout their childhood or helping their families work in the fields.