Miller High Life to sell beer-infused gingerbread dive bar kits

article

Just in time for the holidays, the Miller High Life is about to get sweet.



The beer brand is rolling out its gingerbread dive bar kits. Each kit comes with beer-infused gingerbread walls, sugary vintage wall art and entrance sign, a tiny jukebox, an edible pool table with cues made out of pretzels and candied pool balls.



True to form, the kit also comes with an outdoor pergola made from bar snacks and a bar floor made with Vermont maple syrup packets "to recreate that distinct sticky floor feeling only real ones know."





RELATED: White House reveals holiday theme ‘Gifts from the Heart’



The kit will be available for purchase beginning Dec. 6 for $50.



It’s not the first time the company has put its own twist on the holidays. Miller High Life also offers its beer in champagne-sized 750-milliliter bottles after the bottles became a big seller in late 2018.

Miller High Life Gingerbread Dive Bar (Credit: Miller Coors)

Advertisement

According to PBS’s History Kitchen, gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century and became popular in the early 1800s, when the Grimm Brothers recorded and published the fairy tale "Hansel and Gretel," in which the siblings come upon a house deep in a forest made entirely of treats.



The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



