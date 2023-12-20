Miracle by the Bay teams up with Bay Area organizations to help families in need during Christmas season

The holiday season can be challenging for families, and organizations across the Tampa Bay area are seeing a skyrocketing number of people in need.

Some families are struggling to put dinner on the table on Christmas, while many others find themselves without a roof over their heads.

Miracle by the Bay, 1 Care Enrichment Center, Isaiah Village Inc. and community partners held their growing Holiday Season of Giving distribution event on Wednesday.

READ: Pivot! Deputies overcome hurdles to fit giant Christmas tree in lobby

"We have planned to feed over 800 people this year for Christmas alone," Matthew Walker, the president and CEO of Miracle by the Bay, said.

Walker said the number of people they serve grows every year and with every event they do. Miracle by the Bay serves families with children who have special needs, in addition to as many other families as possible.

On Wednesday, volunteers packed and loaded bags of groceries, turkeys and Christmas toys and gifts into the cars of close to 200 families. The event comes at a time when outreach organizations around the Tampa Bay area are seeing a major influx of families in need, especially families who are homeless.

"One of the biggest populations that we're seeing here is those that have not ever experienced homelessness before," Tammi Casagni, the CEO of Dawning Family Services, said.

MORE: Here’s how much Kevin McCallister’s 'Home Alone 2' NYC trip would cost in 2023

Casagni said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of families who are experiencing homelessness post-pandemic.

"I think it's just kind of been a mix of all of that and people grappling with stretching their dollars to cover all of their all of their basic needs," Casagni said. "And, you know, with food prices soaring and electric bills soaring, all of that starts to come into play."

Events like Miracle by the Bay’s Season of Giving distribution event can be the difference between a family having gifts under the Christmas tree.

"For us, it's a big blessing," Charmaine Pogorzala said. "I’m a widow and the economy’s tight. I wouldn't have been able to give anything to my kids this year. So this was a big blessing."

Before Pogorzala came through the distribution line herself, she and her son volunteered, helping other families. She said it means a lot to be able to pay it forward.

READ: Pasco County man turns homes into neighborhood attractions with Christmas lights, synced music

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," Pogorzala said. "It's also a blessing to get blessed."

Miracle by the Bay is hosting another gift and toy distribution on Friday. If you’d like to help, you can drop off donations at 1 Care Enrichment Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.