Missing baby rescued, armed kidnapper arrested following high-speed chase in Florida: LCSO

A high-speed chase in Florida led to the rescue of a 7-week-old infant and the arrest of his accused kidnapper.

What we know:

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby on Sunday morning in Bibb County, Georgia.

That afternoon, a vigilant citizen in Liberty County, Florida, called 911 because they recognized a silver Ford F-150 that matched the description of the Amber Alert.

The caller remained on the line with dispatch, providing real-time updates, which enabled deputies to locate the truck.

However, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies tried to pull it over, the suspect, identified as Maurtez Rashaad Edwards, took off and led them on a chase through the rural county.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were notified and joined the effort to intercept the vehicle.

An FHP sergeant tried to do a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to end the pursuit safely, but it was not successful.

As the pursuit continued into Gadsden County, more FHP units joined Liberty County deputies in strategic coordination.

According to LCSO, once it was confirmed that a seven-week-old infant was inside the vehicle, law enforcement adjusted their tactics to prioritize the child’s safety.

As the pursuit approached the T-intersection of Flat Creek Road and Bonnie Hill Road in Gadsden County, a trooper executed a slow-speed PIT maneuver, which disabled the suspect’s vehicle, bringing the chase to an end.

However, law enforcement officers said the suspect then drove forward and rammed an FHP sergeant’s vehicle.

When deputies and troopers approached the disabled vehicle, they said they saw the suspect place the barrel of an AR-15-style rifle into his mouth.

An LCSO sergeant wrestled the gun away from the suspect, who briefly escaped and ran into a wooded area before being arrested.

Deputies and troopers found the abducted infant inside the suspect’s truck.

The baby was evaluated on-scene by medical personnel.

The baby, who was not harmed, was reunited with family members.

Several law enforcement officers sustained minor injuries during the physical altercation, and one FHP vehicle sustained front-end damage. No officers required hospitalization.

Edwards was charged with:

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Child endangerment

Resisting arrest with violence

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Additional charges are anticipated from Bibb County, Georgia, related to the original Amber Alert and abduction.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the suspect took the infant and what, if any, relation he has to the child.