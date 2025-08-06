Video: Kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit ends with PIT maneuver on wrong side of toll road

The Brief Orlando Proenza faces charges after investigators say he led law enforcement on a pursuit. Video shows the suspect driving the wrong way on SR 570, leading to a PIT maneuver. Proenza is also accused of kidnapping a woman.



A man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping, after investigators in Hillsborough County say he led law enforcement on a pursuit and went the wrong way on a toll road.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a BMW at the Mobile gas station off E. Bearss Ave. shortly after 1:15 p.m. on July 26.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Orlando Proenza, 24, sped away as HCSO's Aviation Unit followed the car east toward Polk County.

The Florida Highway Patrol then pursued the BMW, according to HCSO, until Proenza began driving the wrong way on SR 570, also known as the Polk Parkway.

Dashcam video shows the pursuit ending with a PIT maneuver, leading to Proenza's arrest.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Proenza is also accused of kidnapping a woman, according to investigators. No further details on the suspected kidnapping were released.

What's next:

Proenza faces the following charges:

Kidnapping

Fleeing to elude high-speed

Driving with license suspended, canceled or revoked

Dangerous excessive speeding

Jail records show he's being held on $107,000 bond.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.