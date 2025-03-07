Expand / Collapse search

Missing Hernando County teen found after statewide alert

Updated  March 7, 2025 7:34am EST
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a Missing Child Alert for a teen from Hernando County after the teen was found safe.

No other details were released.

