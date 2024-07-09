Missing Florida mom rescued by Coast Guard after thunderstorm separated her from family while paddleboarding

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida family is back together after a thunderstorm derailed a paddleboard trip, separating a woman from her husband and child.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the agency was contacted around 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday by a dispatcher at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office after a paddleboarder said he lost sight of his wife and said he had to beach himself and his child on Dog Island due to bad weather.

A crew located the missing mother around 11 a.m., got the father and child and took them to the Cedar Key Boat Ramp.

"We were scanning the water with binoculars when we spotted the bright orange life jacket she was wearing," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Elizabeth Knight, Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg. "She appeared to be exhausted from paddling against the weather and once she saw us she waved her paddle in the air and started calling for help."

"Regardless of their assigned task Coast Guard crews are always ready to save mariners at sea, in this case, while conducting routine maintenance, our aids to navigation team was able to assist in the rescue of a paddleboarder who was believed to be in distress," said Capt. Michael P. Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg. "I want to thank our Coast Guard men and women conducting aids to navigation duties nationwide, and I’m glad that our crews were able to reunite this mother with her husband and child."

No injuries were reported.

