Missing Florida woman seen getting into car last spotted in Tampa area

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they are working to find Summer Leo, 30, who was last seen in Pompano Beach. They said they believe her disappearance may be suspicious.

Pictured Summer Leo. Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Leo was last seen just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, leaving the Target store located at 3200 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, according to Broward deputies.

Pictured: White BMW Leo was seen getting into. Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office.

She was seen getting inside a white BMW M340i with a Florida tag, "AH34SK," which is registered to Timothy Bowman. According to detectives, that vehicle was last seen in the Tampa area.

Pictured: Timothy Bowman. Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Leo's disappearance is still ongoing. Deputies haven't said why they believe her disappearance may be suspicious.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on where Summer Leo or Timothy Bowman or the vehicle are should call Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Shane Fairbanks at (954) 321-4380 or the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at (954) 764-4357.