Spike in e-bike injuries sends teens to the ER, doctors warn of head trauma risks

The Brief ER doctors at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital say they’re seeing two to three e-bike or e-scooter injury cases a week. Injuries include brain bleeds, neck fractures, and dislocations, often because riders aren't wearing helmets. A 14-year-old Florida boy recently died after being hit by a car while riding his e-bike without a helmet.



E-bike and electric scooter injuries are on the rise, especially among teens, and local emergency rooms are seeing the effects.

What we know:

Dr. Harold Gomez with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital says he's now treating patients multiple times a week for serious injuries caused by e-bike and e-scooter crashes.

According to Dr. Gomez, most of these injuries involve riders who aren't wearing helmets. Some suffer brain bleeds, neck fractures, chest trauma, and internal injuries.

Collisions with vehicles, while less frequent, tend to be the most severe or even deadly.

Why you should care:

E-bikes have become increasingly popular in recent years. A Harvard Health study reports sales jumped from 250,000 in 2018 to more than one million by 2022.

With more teens riding them, doctors are urging parents to prioritize safety — especially helmet use.

By the numbers:

Gomez said HCA Brandon's ER sees at least two to three e-bike injury cases per week. A recent National Institutes of Health study found e-bike crashes are more likely to result in hospitalization and internal injuries compared to regular bicycles.

More than one million e-bikes were sold in 2022 in the United States.

The backstory:

This month, 14-year-old Maddox Moore of Polk County was hit and killed while riding his e-bike on Florida’s east coast. His mother says he wasn’t speeding, but he also wasn’t wearing a helmet.

RELATED: Polk mother shares tragedy of losing son in e-bike crash amid summer spike in pediatric e-bike injuries

He underwent two brain surgeries and spent two weeks in the pediatric ICU before passing away.

"I don’t want his loss to be for nothing," said Summer Barnes, Maddox’s mother. "I hope somebody somewhere out there will see this, and they’ll think twice before buying an e-bike."

What you can do:

Gomez advises riders to always wear a helmet, avoid riding on sidewalks and use bike lanes. Florida law requires e-bike riders to be at least 16 years old, but a license is not needed.