Missing Hernando County woman's body found in submerged vehicle

The body of a missing woman was found inside her submerged vehicle on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, Moira Bossard, 80, was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen walking into a hurricane shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Pictured: Moira Bossard

The sheriff's office said her body was found in Pasco County on Sunday.

