Missing Hernando County woman's body found in submerged vehicle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 14, 2024 9:33am EDT
Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The body of a missing woman was found inside her submerged vehicle on Sunday, the Hernando County Sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, Moira Bossard, 80, was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen walking into a hurricane shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Pictured: Moira Bossard

Pictured: Moira Bossard

The sheriff's office said her body was found in Pasco County on Sunday.

