Missing Polk puppy to be reunited with family after being located in Nebraska

A Polk County puppy has quite a tale to tell. The bulldog-mix puppy named Rosie disappeared from her Winter Haven home earlier this month leaving her family heartbroken.

The family feared their beloved pet had been stolen and posted details on several missing pet's Facebook pages.

Several days after the puppy went missing, an anonymous person dropped it off at a Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska. The person told Humane Society staff they found the pup in Winter Haven, Florida.

Polk County Animal Control used donated funds to transport the dog from Nebraska to Florida to be reunited with her family on Saturday.