Mobile rehabilitation technology helps horses regain quality of life

Sports rehabilitation technology has made many advancements over the years helping athletes from all walks of life recover quicker, but Mark Hiser’s passion for horses has taken that very same technology to help them recover as well.

Hiser founded American Equine Therapy, a mobile rehabilitation center that treats horses from 1-30 years old. His team utilizes innovative therapy methods including cold water spa, cryogenic therapy and MagnaWave technology to treat injured and uninjured horses.

“It can take horses that are broken down and add 10 years to their life,” Hiser said.

One treatment used by American Equine Therapy is a saltwater spa tank that contains seven different salts in water that is 35 degrees. Hiser tries to get the water up over the horse’s knees and it creates a ton of pressure. He says that pressure creates a soothing effect, which reduces inflammation and restores the muscles and the tendons.

“The facial expressions say it all. They yawn, flip their lips, chomp their teeth,” Hiser shared.

Hiser says his team can use cryotherapy over a horse’s entire body with a portable device.

“It’s cold, shock therapy. It goes right to the spot. It goes right to zero degrees in three seconds,” explained Hiser. “By shocking the system, it allows the brain to send signals to wherever the injury is- more blood, more oxygen and increase the blood flow in the limbs and in the back area.”

The team also uses MagnaWave, which is a pulse, electromagnetic frequency tool used for massage. The goal is to get rid of the inflammation first, so the MagnaWave can do its job.

The team also does a lot of pressure work, which includes rubbing and massaging. Hiser says they to put it all together in a complete package to keep the horses healthy and happy.