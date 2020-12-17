Moffitt, BayCare to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

Two more Bay Area hospitals will start using the doses of Pfizer's vaccine delivered to them this week.

The Moffitt Cancer Center received about 500 doses from Tampa General Hospital. BayCare, which operates 15 hospitals in the area, is set to receive nearly 5,000 doses. Those doses will be given to healthcare workers.

On Wednesday, AdventHealth began offering shots to 13,000 of its team members. On the same day, Pinellas County began vaccinations in nursing homes.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County offered nearly 2,000 Pfizer vaccines to long-term care facilities Wednesday out of their stock of about 10,700 doses. The county was one of two to receive a shipment of Pfizer's vaccine.

PREVIOUS: Pinellas County set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in nursing homes

Governor Ron DeSantis said 21,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were split between nursing homes in the Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg areas, with emergency medical technicians and Florida National Guard medical personnel visiting the homes to give the shots.

Advertisement

Over the last six weeks, the number of nursing home patients testing positive statewide has risen from 1 in 200 to 1 in 75, he said.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “We believe the quicker you can get in to vaccinate, the better it is going to be.

TGH, the largest hospital in Tampa Bay, was one of five Florida hospitals to receive vaccines first. Hospital officials said they will continue distributing to other hospitals as needed.

