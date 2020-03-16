Mom frustrated doctors won't test sick daughter for COVID-19

A Hardee County mother was worried her daughter could be infected with the novel coronavirus after tests for other illnesses came back negative but she said because her daughter didn't meet the criteria, doctors sent them home with no answers.

Katharina Shoemaker's experience has resonated with thousands on Facebook and she hopes for a change in the frequency of testing.

Her daughter, 7-year-old Sophia loves the outdoors, playing in the sand, and, like any Florida girl, mermaids. But last week, Sophia got sick.

"She's one of the smartest kids in her class. She loves to sing," said her mother Katharina Shoemaker of Zolfo Springs. "She had the cough Thursday, Friday, Saturday."

By Saturday night, Shoemaker knew something was wrong. Unfortunately, her pediatrician's office was closed. The hospital was the only option.

"I felt her head, it was hot, took her temperature, she had a fever 101.7, so, I said okay, we need to go to the ER," Shoemaker said.

Advertisement

Tests for Influenzas A and B, strep throat, and RSV came back negative. Katharina suggested a COVID-19 test to rule it out for her two other children, her diabetic husband and herself, who's living with celiac disease.

"They said they wouldn't test her. I asked them why, and they said first, she wasn't out of the country, she has not been in contact with anyone that may have had this virus," Shoemaker said. "They just said go home, keep the fever down with Tylenol or Motrin."

Frustrated, she took their experience to Facebook. It's been shared more than 6,000 times, many others expressing they've been in the same boat.

"I still think that people should have the right to know whether or not they have it," Shoemaker said.

Testing shortages have been a concern, nationwide despite new guidelines.

"If you have symptoms that are suggestive of the virus, it doesn't matter where you are or who you are, you can get a test," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said days ago.

Monday, World Health organization officials urged more frequent testing, saying current precautions like social distancing and washing hands are helpful, but not enough.

"We can't stop this pandemic if we don't know who is infected," said Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director of WHO. "We have a simple message for all countries, test, test, test."

Florida is ramping up its testing. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Broward County will begin drive-through testing. And, he's gotten approval to conduct testing in parking lots of the Dolphins and Jaguars stadiums and Orange County Convention Center. No word if that will expand to the Tampa Bay area.

"This mobile testing site is going to prioritize health care workers and folks that are 65 and older with symptoms," DeSantis said.

It's progress but Shoemaker, who says she and her young son are now sick, hope stories like theirs lead to expanded testing for anyone anywhere fearing for their health.

"I believe there are a lot more people that do have it, that just don't know that they have it, so there's really no way of telling whether or not you've been into contact with someone," Shoemaker said.

We reached out to the Florida Department of Health. They tell us that you can get tested at the discretion of your local healthcare provider and advise anyone with concerns to contact their primary care physician.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.