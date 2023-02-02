Monster Jam - and all its dirt - return to Raymond James Stadium

One of the most popular motorsport experiences in the world returns to Tampa Bay for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium.

On Saturday and Sunday Monster Jam athletes and their 12,000 pound trucks will be competing in speed and skills competitions.

MORE: Monster Jam roars back into Tampa

Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the Grave Digger will be looking to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents.

This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of the Max-D™’ truck debut, which is driven by Meents.

The festivities will kick off on February fourth at 2:30 p.m. with the Monster Jam Pit Party. On Sunday the Pit party is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, and get autographs.

RELATED: Monster Jam invades Raymond James Stadium

The competitions will begin at 7 p.m on Saturday and on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased on Ticketmaster by clicking here.