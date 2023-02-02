Expand / Collapse search

Monster Jam - and all its dirt - return to Raymond James Stadium

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium is now covered with dirt as crew prepare for the big Monster Jam show this weekend.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - One of the most popular motorsport experiences in the world returns to Tampa Bay for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Raymond James Stadium. 

On Saturday and Sunday Monster Jam athletes and their 12,000 pound trucks will be competing in speed and skills competitions. 

Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the Grave Digger will be looking to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents. 

This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of the Max-D™’ truck debut, which is driven by Meents. 

The festivities will kick off on February fourth at 2:30 p.m. with the Monster Jam Pit Party. On Sunday the Pit party is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, and get autographs. 

The competitions will begin at 7 p.m on Saturday and on Sunday at 3 p.m. 

Tickets are still available and can be purchased on Ticketmaster by clicking here.